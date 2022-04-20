Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy W. "Papa" West
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 21 2022
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
Send Flowers
WEST, Roy W. "Papa", 82, of Henrico, Va., went home on April 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann; parents, Tom and Bertha; sisters, Edith, Helen, Irene, Donna and Linda; brother, Alfred, Vernon, Harold, Delmar, Charles, Albert and Billy. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Ann; son, Dean; grandchildren, Josey, Jenna and their families; great-grandson, Bowyn; brother, Homer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Roy was a Past Master of Amity 76 and an honorary member of Glen Allen Lodge #131. Those who knew Roy know that he was a man of few words who wanted a short obit and a brief service. He will be honored with a graveside service 1 p.m., April 21, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, in Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.