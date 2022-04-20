WEST, Roy W. "Papa", 82, of Henrico, Va., went home on April 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann; parents, Tom and Bertha; sisters, Edith, Helen, Irene, Donna and Linda; brother, Alfred, Vernon, Harold, Delmar, Charles, Albert and Billy. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Ann; son, Dean; grandchildren, Josey, Jenna and their families; great-grandson, Bowyn; brother, Homer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Roy was a Past Master of Amity 76 and an honorary member of Glen Allen Lodge #131. Those who knew Roy know that he was a man of few words who wanted a short obit and a brief service. He will be honored with a graveside service 1 p.m., April 21, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, in Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.