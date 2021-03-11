Menu
Royal Cousins Sr.
COUSINS, Royal, Sr., 76, of Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his fathers, John Petticolas and George Tolliver Sr.; mother, Juanita Cousins Tolliver; son, Andre' Royal Cousins; son, Randolph Scott Jr.; sister, Phyliss Walker; brothers, Richard Petticolas and Larry R. Tolliver. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife of 37 years, Roslyn Spence Cousins; children, Royal Cousins Jr. (Jennifer), DeLise Bernard (Rahsaan), LTC Cory J. Cousins (Michelle); 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, B. Maria Lowery, Hazel Petticolas, Laura Petticolas; brothers, Charles Petticolas, George Tolliver Jr. and Eric Tolliver; uncle, James Valentine Cousins Sr. (Lucille); brother-in-law, Alphonso T. Spence; sister-in-law, Carolyn Spence Valdes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and in-home caregivers, Linda Knight and David Arok Anhiany. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Royal Cousins Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund in partnership with Edward Jones Lodge #324, PHA, Paypal @royalcousinsmemorial; for additional information contact [email protected]

We love you my brother...Rest well..we will always remember how you always loved us and us you...love ya!!
Eric &,Martine& Jaylyn
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of this amazing man. He truly touched the lives and hearts of many. May God comfort each of you during this difficult time. To his wife Roslyn, please please let me know if I can do anything. Very Sincerely, Esther Stanard.
Esther Stanard
March 23, 2021
May he Rest In Peace now , out of his pain , he will be missed
Lisa Soto
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss I could see your love in your pictures I didnt know him but I knew he was special through your post keep his memories close in your heart
Connie hollomond
March 21, 2021
May Gods Peace & light be with you and family. Continue to walk in faith. So many great memories to make your heart smile.
Frances L Bost-Quick (Barksdale)families
March 21, 2021
Roslyn, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family, my deepest condolences. May God strengthen and comfort you doing this sad time. Much love.
Joyce Spence
March 21, 2021
Dear u have our deepest condolences, may God give strength and comfort during this most difficult time .. Much love Amory & Rhonda James
Rhonda James
March 21, 2021
I send prayers and sympathy to you and the family on Roy´s home going. Our family knows your sorrow as we are going through the same loss at this time. May the coming days of grief and sadness be mixed with God´s love and comfort. I love you!
Ida Person Edwards
March 21, 2021
Rosilyn - I am so very sad to know your husband left this earthly life. Your grief and sorrow is felt throughout our land because I've only known you smiling, laughing, and loving everyone around you. May you know peace and solace in the days and years ahead as you carry on without him.
Janice Carter-Lovejoy
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Ros, you and your family are in my prayers.
Mary Ann Barksdale
March 21, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences are with you Rozyln and the family. Take peace in knowing Royal is soaring with the angels and our Savior. He will forever be with you Linda & Grant Valentine
Linda & Grant Valentine
March 21, 2021
Roz, Cory, Delise, and family, I am so sorry for the untimely loss of Roy. With the Lord's help and grace you will endure knowing he is among the angels. I am so sorry I can't be with you all but know my heart and spirit are. Yours in Christ, Alphonso.
Alphonso Spence
March 21, 2021
My wife and I would like to give our condolences to you and family. I know at times like this is hard but rest assured you should be strengthened. In Jesus name amen.
Ricky & Annette Barksdale
March 21, 2021
My Husband Has Only Left The Room
ROSLYN S COUSINS
March 21, 2021
To my dear CoCo and family: I've been in pray for your strength to endure. In times like these we have so many feelings and its difficult to separate them! Our family has had our share of loss since last March. Continue to pray and it will be understood better by and by! Love, Carolyn, Linwood, and Glen, Jr and family.
Carolyn Fowlkes
March 12, 2021
Roz, my condolences on your loss.
Sharon B Ten
March 11, 2021
