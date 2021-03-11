COUSINS, Royal, Sr., 76, of Chesterfield, departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his fathers, John Petticolas and George Tolliver Sr.; mother, Juanita Cousins Tolliver; son, Andre' Royal Cousins; son, Randolph Scott Jr.; sister, Phyliss Walker; brothers, Richard Petticolas and Larry R. Tolliver. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife of 37 years, Roslyn Spence Cousins; children, Royal Cousins Jr. (Jennifer), DeLise Bernard (Rahsaan), LTC Cory J. Cousins (Michelle); 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, B. Maria Lowery, Hazel Petticolas, Laura Petticolas; brothers, Charles Petticolas, George Tolliver Jr. and Eric Tolliver; uncle, James Valentine Cousins Sr. (Lucille); brother-in-law, Alphonso T. Spence; sister-in-law, Carolyn Spence Valdes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and in-home caregivers, Linda Knight and David Arok Anhiany. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Royal Cousins Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund in partnership with Edward Jones Lodge #324, PHA, Paypal @royalcousinsmemorial; for additional information contact [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 21, 2021.