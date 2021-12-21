RC's family,I would like to offer my sincere condolences at your loss. Working for Chesterfield Fire & EMS I had a limited exposure to RC but the times I had the pleasure of working with him I found him to be the consummate professional. Always focused on the correct way to get the job done but always done in a kind and considerate manner. I pray that God will offer you comfort in your time of grief.

Paul A. Shorter, Sr. Work December 22, 2021