Royal Calvin "R.C." DAWSON
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
DAWSON, Royal Calvin "R.C., Chief, Tiny or Max", Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his side, on December 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Josephine Dawson. He is survived by his loving wife, Candace Dawson; son, Jonathan Roberts (Ana); sister, Elsie Dawson; fur babies, Smokey and Jack; and many other extended family members. R.C. spent more than 30 years with the Henrico Fire Department, going from Cadet to Deputy Fire Chief. He was also a founding member of the first HAZMAT team in Virginia. After retirement, he continued to serve the community as the Chief of Guest Services at the Richmond International Raceway. All who worked with him knew him for his professionalism, care for others and endless support and guidance. As his family grieves in such a challenging moment, they remember his constant love, laughter and impact on them and the community. They will never stop missing or loving him, but know that he is one of their angels now. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. The service may be viewed via live stream at reellyfeproductions.com/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, t2t.org. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
27
Service
2:00p.m.
service may be viewed via live stream at reellyfeproductions.com/watch-live
VA
Dec
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Please accept our sincere condolences. We are so sorry for your loss.
David and Terri Polan
December 28, 2021
You will be missed. RIP
Deborah Brooks
Friend
December 22, 2021
RC's family,I would like to offer my sincere condolences at your loss. Working for Chesterfield Fire & EMS I had a limited exposure to RC but the times I had the pleasure of working with him I found him to be the consummate professional. Always focused on the correct way to get the job done but always done in a kind and considerate manner. I pray that God will offer you comfort in your time of grief.
Paul A. Shorter, Sr.
Work
December 22, 2021
