Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Lee Black
1931 - 2019
BORN
1931
DIED
2019
ABOUT
New Kent High School
BLACK, Ms. Ruby Lee, 88, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born to "Buck" and Annie Black and was predeceased by her brother, Randolph; and sister-in-law, Helen. Ruby Lee was a graduate of New Kent High School and also received a degree in Music Education from James Madison University. While music and singing were her first love, due to medical issues she had to stop singing on a daily basis and became an elementary education teacher. She taught for 49 years in schools in Chester, Virginia Beach, Fairfax, Germany and California. The love for her children was not only teaching them, but encouraging them in further education, and she assisted with paying college expenses for at least one of her students. On summer breaks, if not returning home to Virginia, she would travel around the world. At times, those travels were in a VW bus with overnight camping on the side of the road or in hostels. After many years spent in California, she returned to Virginia to be close to family, where she was devoted to and adored by six nieces and nephews and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for family at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
She lived next door to me in Bluffs at Bell Creek. My prayers and sympathy to your family.
Doris Kidwell
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results