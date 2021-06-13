BLACK, Ms. Ruby Lee, 88, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born to "Buck" and Annie Black and was predeceased by her brother, Randolph; and sister-in-law, Helen. Ruby Lee was a graduate of New Kent High School and also received a degree in Music Education from James Madison University. While music and singing were her first love, due to medical issues she had to stop singing on a daily basis and became an elementary education teacher. She taught for 49 years in schools in Chester, Virginia Beach, Fairfax, Germany and California. The love for her children was not only teaching them, but encouraging them in further education, and she assisted with paying college expenses for at least one of her students. On summer breaks, if not returning home to Virginia, she would travel around the world. At times, those travels were in a VW bus with overnight camping on the side of the road or in hostels. After many years spent in California, she returned to Virginia to be close to family, where she was devoted to and adored by six nieces and nephews and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for family at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.