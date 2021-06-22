GODBEHERE, Ruby Gibbs, of Dinwiddie, Va., entered Heaven's gates on June 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles. She is survived by her son, Kirby (Linda); grandson, Brent; sister, Mary Weathers; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. She was a gentle and kind lady who will be missed by all. A special thanks to the loving care from Elmcroft Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Western Heights Baptist Church, located at 24416 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Va. 23803. Funeral will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.