JACOBS, Mrs. Ruby Barker, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Cumberland, Virginia by her parents, Dabney and Laura Trent Barker. As a psychiatric nurse, she studied in Newport News and met her husband there, Dr. Irving Jacobs, whom she married in April 1952 in New York. The following year, their daughter, Lezlie was born. After living in New York for many years, the family moved to Richmond.



Ruby was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother who never missed a skating competition or hockey game, holiday or birthday celebration.



Ruby is survived by her doting daughter, Lezlie and her husband, Steven Fine; granddaughter, Liza; grandson, Aaron and his wife, Sarah; and Ruby's sister, Mattie B. Monte; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Ruby was predeceased by her late husband, Irving; and three brothers, Henry, Arthur and John Barker.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.