POWERS, Ruby LeSueur, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Joshua and Blanche LeSueur of Dillwyn, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carroll Powers; and nine siblings. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Cemetery, Hanover, Virginia. Donations in her honor may be given to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Virginia 23284-3042. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
for the Powers family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.