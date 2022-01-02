SAULS, Ruby Bowen, 87, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Ruby is survived by her daughter, June Stuhler (Ken Murray); grandson, Zachary Stuhler, both of Palm Beach Garden, Fla.; sister, Gerrie Cairns (Arthur), of Richmond; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.