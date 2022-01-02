Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Bowen Sauls
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
SAULS, Ruby Bowen, 87, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Ruby is survived by her daughter, June Stuhler (Ken Murray); grandson, Zachary Stuhler, both of Palm Beach Garden, Fla.; sister, Gerrie Cairns (Arthur), of Richmond; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the charity of your choice. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.