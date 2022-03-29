Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Jean Yontz
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
YONTZ, Ruby Jean (Smith), of Powhatan, Va., passed away March 27, 2022, surrendering to a number of medical conditions, she endured for 23 years. Called "Jeanie" or "Jean" by family and friends, she was born in Saltville, Va. on May 5, 1933. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Yontz; parents, Mervin and Della (Akers) Smith; sister, Lois; brother, Harold; and grandparents, Henry and Mary (Bedwell) Akers. She is survived by her son, Mike Yontz; and daughter, Beth Baird; grandchildren, Rachel Yontz and Scott Baird (Ashley Harder); nephew, Bill Holmes; niece, Debbie Dye (Bobby); special sisters-in-law, Doris Falter (Dennis) and Joy Husinko (Jack Cole); and brother-in-law, Dale K. Yontz (Wynette). Jean personified the "Wise Woman" of Proverbs 31. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, manager and eventual caregiver to her elderly grandparents, who raised her from infancy. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A short service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, in the chapel at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lane Baptist Church, 2095 Red Lane Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.