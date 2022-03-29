YONTZ, Ruby Jean (Smith), of Powhatan, Va., passed away March 27, 2022, surrendering to a number of medical conditions, she endured for 23 years. Called "Jeanie" or "Jean" by family and friends, she was born in Saltville, Va. on May 5, 1933. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Yontz; parents, Mervin and Della (Akers) Smith; sister, Lois; brother, Harold; and grandparents, Henry and Mary (Bedwell) Akers. She is survived by her son, Mike Yontz; and daughter, Beth Baird; grandchildren, Rachel Yontz and Scott Baird (Ashley Harder); nephew, Bill Holmes; niece, Debbie Dye (Bobby); special sisters-in-law, Doris Falter (Dennis) and Joy Husinko (Jack Cole); and brother-in-law, Dale K. Yontz (Wynette). Jean personified the "Wise Woman" of Proverbs 31. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, manager and eventual caregiver to her elderly grandparents, who raised her from infancy. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A short service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, in the chapel at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lane Baptist Church, 2095 Red Lane Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.