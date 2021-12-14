RICKETTS, Rubye Shelton, went home to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, on December 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Ricketts; her son, Lynn Ricketts; as well as five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her grandson (adopted son), Gene Ricketts (Jennifer); and seven great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Powhatan, Va. and a faithful member of Red Lane Baptist Church in Powhatan. Services will be on Thursday, December 16, at Red Lane Baptist Church, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.