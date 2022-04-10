Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rudolph Stanley Horak
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
HORAK, Rudolph Stanley, 92, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Born in Prince George, Va., he was the son of the late Rudolph Horak and Emily Kvasnicka Horak.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sarah Horak; children, Linda Crosby (Nick), Becky Adams (Harold Griz), Mark Horak and Kenny Horak (Terri); grandchildren, Sara Harville, Karen Blankenship, Scott Adams, Brittany Horak, Lacey Leming, Taylor Horak and Kaitlyn Horak; and six great-grandchildren.

Rudolph was a lifelong farmer. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.