HORAK, Rudolph Stanley, 92, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Born in Prince George, Va., he was the son of the late Rudolph Horak and Emily Kvasnicka Horak.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sarah Horak; children, Linda Crosby (Nick), Becky Adams (Harold Griz), Mark Horak and Kenny Horak (Terri); grandchildren, Sara Harville, Karen Blankenship, Scott Adams, Brittany Horak, Lacey Leming, Taylor Horak and Kaitlyn Horak; and six great-grandchildren.
Rudolph was a lifelong farmer. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.