Ruffin Odell "Odell" Jones Jr.
JONES, Ruffin Odell "Odell", Jr., 66, of Charles City County, entered eternal rest on September 27, 2021. He is survived by his two sons, Ruffin III (Angel) and Justin; and daughter, Kristy Monds (Antonio); grandchildren, Raekwon, Justin II, Brooklynn, Dorian, Autumn, Markeis, Leah, Kamryn, Breyden, Kristion; parents, Ann and Ruffin Jones Sr.; sisters, Gayle Quivers, Beatrice Banks and Valarie Brooks; brothers, Michael (Yvonne) and Mallory; a very special friend, Rhonda Grooms; and a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, also at the funeral home, and interment will follow in Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
