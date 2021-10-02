JONES, Ruffin Odell "Odell", Jr., 66, of Charles City County, entered eternal rest on September 27, 2021. He is survived by his two sons, Ruffin III (Angel) and Justin; and daughter, Kristy Monds (Antonio); grandchildren, Raekwon, Justin II, Brooklynn, Dorian, Autumn, Markeis, Leah, Kamryn, Breyden, Kristion; parents, Ann and Ruffin Jones Sr.; sisters, Gayle Quivers, Beatrice Banks and Valarie Brooks; brothers, Michael (Yvonne) and Mallory; a very special friend, Rhonda Grooms; and a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, also at the funeral home, and interment will follow in Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.