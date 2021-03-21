COSBY, Rufus A., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called to rest on Friday, March 19, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Valerie Person and Robin Cosby; two grandsons, Jabari Cosby and Travis Sanford Jr.; sister, Alethia Elam; three nephews; a significant other, Yvonne Reid; along with other family and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Earl Bledsoe officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.