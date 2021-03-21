Menu
Rufus A. Cosby
COSBY, Rufus A., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called to rest on Friday, March 19, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Valerie Person and Robin Cosby; two grandsons, Jabari Cosby and Travis Sanford Jr.; sister, Alethia Elam; three nephews; a significant other, Yvonne Reid; along with other family and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Earl Bledsoe officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 28, 2021
