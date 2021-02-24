LEMON, Rufus V., was born on September 12, 1948 and passed away on February 15, 2021. He attended and graduated from Ruthville High School in Charles City, Va. He was preceded in death by his late mother and father, Eddie and Lorraine Lemon. He is survived by his daughter, Shelly B. Archer; grandchildren, Alyssa Thompson, Alston Archer and Alyson Moses; son, Alphonso Jefferson; and brother, Luster Lemon. Rufus served his country and retired in 2005, which then later he worked as a security officer in New Jersey. He was a resident of Princeton, N.J. at the time of passing at 72 years of age.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family. Prayers for you all
Yvonne Bradby
February 25, 2021
Praying your strength Good job baby girl
Oscar and Charlotte Barbour
February 25, 2021
I will abide in Thy Tabernacle for ever:
I will trust in the covert of Thy wings.
Psalm 61:4
Sometimes when our heart is overwhelmed with sorrow,
all we can do is cling to the truth of God's love.
He is with us always whether or not we can feel His presence at the moment.
Remembering my friend and classmate,
Christopher Marrow
Christopher Marrow
February 24, 2021
I'm very saddened by the passing of Rufus. We were good friends and classmates.
Kenneth Tabb
February 24, 2021
Condolence to the Lemon family,
children/grand children of Rufus.