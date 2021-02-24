LEMON, Rufus V., was born on September 12, 1948 and passed away on February 15, 2021. He attended and graduated from Ruthville High School in Charles City, Va. He was preceded in death by his late mother and father, Eddie and Lorraine Lemon. He is survived by his daughter, Shelly B. Archer; grandchildren, Alyssa Thompson, Alston Archer and Alyson Moses; son, Alphonso Jefferson; and brother, Luster Lemon. Rufus served his country and retired in 2005, which then later he worked as a security officer in New Jersey. He was a resident of Princeton, N.J. at the time of passing at 72 years of age.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.