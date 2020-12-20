It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Brother, Russell Taylor Aaronson, Jr. We wish for him everlasting life and well-deserved peace as a member of the Chapter Eternal of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.



On behalf of the Eta Chapter, I offer both sympathy and condolences to the Aaronson Family, and express the fervent hope of all our alumni that your thoughts will soon turn towards memories of happier times.



With deepest regrets,



- Joseph E. Criscuoli

President

Eta Chapter Alumni Association of

Phi Sigma Kappa

University of Maryland

Joseph Criscuoli Friend December 20, 2020