ADAMS, Russell Olney, 75, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away suddenly April 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Elizabeth Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cindy Adams; children, Elissa Hilton (Brad) and Trevor Adams (Allison); and grandchildren, Jacob, Kate, Beth, Brooke and Evan. Russell loved fishing, boating, cooking and animals. He enjoyed being active, working and living life. A celebration of his life will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.