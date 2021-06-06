BURNS, Russell Eugene, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Rushell Himes; his parents, Charles and Gertrude Burns; his sisters, Elizabeth Powell and Helen Cole; and his brothers, Howard Burns, John Burns, Tom Burns, Glen Burns and Robert Burns. Russell is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Carolyn of Richmond; and his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Bonnie of Green Valley, Arizona. Additionally, he leaves behind grandchildren, Raven Adams, Emily Burns, Madeline Burns (Connor), Catherine Burns, Rachel Chanza (Andy), Carly Burns and Lindsey Burns; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Leila Burns, Jacob, Julia, Lily and Amelia Chanza and Annlee and Rin Burns.Russell was born and raised in Vienna, Ohio and was a graduate of Vienna High School, Class of 1951, where he served as class president throughout high school. He and his wife, Nancy moved to Richmond in 1996, after he retired from General Motors. Prior to his career at General Motors, he worked at the John Morris Lumber Company in Vienna and was active for many years in the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. After his move to Richmond, and becoming restless in retirement, he took up a new hobby, working at Pleasant's Hardware for many years, which he greatly enjoyed.He served in the Korean War for two years, first as a Corporal in the Army and then worked on the prisoner exchange program under the Korean Armistice Agreement. Russell was a member of the U.S. Army's 34th Infantry Division. After the war, Russell went to school in Memphis at the National Hardwood Association, earning his license in lumber inspection and grading.Russell was the consummate handyman, called on by friends and family to help complete household projects. His passion for "fix-it" projects kept him active and productive into his mid-80s. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. And, as the last surviving child of Charles and Gertrude Burns' eight children, the family also mourns the passing of a generation. Russell's family would sincerely like to thank the dedicated aides who cared so well for Russell over the last 17 months, including Christine, Shameka, Alana, Kia, Doris and Ebony.A service for the extended family will be held at the Vienna Cemetery at 11 a.m. on July 31, followed by a celebration of Russell's life and a luncheon for all friends and family at noon at the Avalon Inn.