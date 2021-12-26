KELLER, Mr. Russell Rea, 88, affectionately known as "Bud" and "Russ," of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 22, 2021. Born in Charlottesville, Va., May 8, 1933, he was the son of Marion P. Keller and Florence Elizabeth Hoy Keller, both deceased. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Betty Jean Dix Keller; oldest brother, Maj. (Ret) Marion P. Keller Jr. USAF of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Florence "Sissy" Elizabeth Keller Bruton (brother-in-law, LeRoy Bruton) of Charlottesville, Va. He is survived by his children, Katherine Elizabeth Keller of Poquoson, Va. and Russell "Rea" Keller Jr. (Alison) of Midlothian, Va.; three grandchildren, Maj. Corey Leigh Showalter USMC Reserves (Lindsay) of Seaford, Va., Jessica Marie Hildebrandt (Eric) of Grafton, Va., Tanner Rea Showalter of Poquoson, Va.; and five great-granddaughters, Stella, Savannah, Hatley, Elodie and Malia. He is also survived by his cousin, "Little Linda" Linda Graham (David) of Williamsburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Marilyn J. Keller; and niece, LeAnn Keller Griffith (Eric), both of San Antonio, Texas; and nephew, Eric S. Bruton (Kelly and son, Nolan) of Charlottesville, Va.



He attended Lane High School, class 1954, and was known for his athleticism and grit in football and in track and field. Drafted while in high school, he served as a hospital Corpsman in the Navy and then the Marine reserves. After completing his service to our country, with the help of family and friends, he obtained his Cosmetology license and began his 50-plus year career as a Hair Stylist at Thalhimer's department store in Richmond, Va. and then owning and operating his own salon, "Keller's Hair Stylist."



Baptized as a young boy, his faith was an important part of his life. He never missed an opportunity to share his Christian jokes with anyone he met and fellowship with his church family at Bon Air Baptist Church.



As a longtime member of the Stonehenge Golf & C.C. he was an avid golfer and never liked to miss an opportunity to be with the many friends he made playing the game he loved.



Special thanks to Tenasia Williams (Bayada Home Health Care) and Kelly Johnston (Hospice of Virginia) for their tireless dedicated care and compassion.



A private graveside service for family and close friends was held at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville, Va. on December 7, 2021. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church on January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., with a reception following the service at Founders Bridge Community Center, 601 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his wishes, donations are requested to be made to Bon Air Baptist Church, care of Bereavement, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235 or Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Rd., Ste. 100, Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.