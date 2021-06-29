KENT, Russell Wayne, II, born April 3, 1983, departed this life June 24, 2021. A kind and generous man, survived by sisters, Heather (H.L.) Loving, Nickey (Ricky) Hall, Kelly (Jimmy) Bollander, Lindsay Raso; parents, Wayne and Linda Kent; grandmother, Doris Hawkins; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2021, 2 p.m. at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
I just learned of the passing of Russell and what a shock. I did not know him personally, but assisted him with his insurance needs. We in our office, Nicole Tritaik State Farm, share in your sadness and pray for the family.
Sara Harrison-Borum
Other
August 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Kent family in this most difficult time.May God give you comfort.We love you Kelly are arms are wrapped around you.
Cindy Adams
July 20, 2021
May love help to comfort those who will miss you most and in time, help heal their hearts. Rest peacefully, Wayne.
Annie M Miller
School
July 1, 2021
Wayne/Linda,
I can´t imagine your sorrow. I can only pray that God´s love and grace will bring you comfort. Many prayers and blessings coming your way.
Sheila Dixon
Family
June 29, 2021
One word comes to mind when I think of Wayne. Fearless. From elementary through high school. Nothing backed him down. I owe my love of Motorsports to him. He rode to the limit every time he put on a helmet. You may be gone but you´ll never be forgotten. Rest in power brother.
Cliff Cooper
Friend
June 29, 2021
Rest well Wayne. We had such great times in high school. You will be truly missed my brother.