KIRKLAND, Russell Irving "Rick" Jr., 64, of Calhoun, Tennessee, formerly of Richmond, passed away on February 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Irving Kirkland and Rose Marie Amadeo Kirkland. He is survived by his son, Nathan Verlander (Andrea); siblings, Deborah Lowe (Bill), Robin Chandler, Christine Kirkland; grandchild, Gracie Verlander; and his faithful companion, his little dog Teddi. Rick was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed golf and riding his motorcycle. He was always smiling and happy; a lover of life. He "never met a stranger and never had an enemy." A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.