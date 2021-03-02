KIRKLAND, Russell Irving "Rick" Jr., 64, of Calhoun, Tennessee, formerly of Richmond, passed away on February 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Irving Kirkland and Rose Marie Amadeo Kirkland. He is survived by his son, Nathan Verlander (Andrea); siblings, Deborah Lowe (Bill), Robin Chandler, Christine Kirkland; grandchild, Gracie Verlander; and his faithful companion, his little dog Teddi. Rick was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed golf and riding his motorcycle. He was always smiling and happy; a lover of life. He "never met a stranger and never had an enemy." A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
9 Entries
I miss you schmoopi.
Staci
August 20, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear about Ricky, he and i went to school together and we always got along together great , he was a very good athlete and will missed by many my prayers and thoughts go to his family R.I.P. my friend
ric jarrelle
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Ricky was always ready with a quick smile and something funny to say. He will be missed.
Susan Ferguson
March 5, 2021
I am a Public Adjuster that has shared dozens of claims with Mr. Kirkland. He was a good man and all of his friends colleagues will certainly miss him. He was never afraid to climb even the steepest of roofs. His tell-it-like-it-is attitude earned him respect among everyone that came in contact with him. A rare quality these days. We wish his family the best.
Chad Williamson Gutierrez
March 4, 2021
I also worked with Buck and am so very saddened by this news. He was always smiling, helpful and friendly. He will be sorely missed. Jeni VanFossen
Jeni VanFossen
Coworker
March 3, 2021
I worked with Russell, or Buck as we knew him, for years. He was always a pleasure to work with and will be missed. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Jackie Marcec
Jackie Marcec
March 3, 2021
There simply aren't adequate words to convey the absolute devastating loss felt with "Buck's" passing. We still had many more golf courses to conquer in our plans !! The memories of his sidesplitting laughter, optimism, and unconditional love will remain and endure forever. To all his family and friends mourning this incredible and immeasurable loss, my deepest sympathy and condolences. He was my best friend and devoted golfing buddy. See you on the next "tee", Buck !! Love you always "Buckley".
George House
March 2, 2021
I´ll miss you Buck, will always remember the good times we had together with Stacy and Becca and Sophia. Love you, my friend.
FRANCIS HOFFMAN
March 2, 2021
We were so happy we had an opportunity to spend time with Buck. He was a wonderful man and will be missed.