LEAVITT, Russell E., "Russ," of Chesterfield, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, died June 20, 2021 at home in Virginia.
The son of the late Carleton and Priscilla Leavitt, he is survived by his much-loved wife, Kathleen Powers Leavitt; and son, Brendan and children, Elisabeth, Anna and Caleb of Ohio; his son, Daniel and wife, Amanda and daughters, Caitlyn, Abigail, Rachel and Julianna of Virginia; his brother, Paul and wife, Elizabeth of Virginia; cousin, Dr. Nancy Edwards Cape Cod. He leaves many in-laws and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from the Powers family of Leominster.
Russ grew up in Natick, Mass. and graduated from Alfred University in Business and Economics and was part of the ROTC program, which allowed him to become an Army Officer upon graduation. He served 16 months in Vietnam and was awarded two bronze stars, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the National Defense Service medal, as well as others. In civilian life, he worked in the banking industry in Boston and locally and later, changed career paths to work as a Master Electrician in New England. He joined the National Guard as well rising to the rank of major. In later years, he enjoyed substitute teaching in Central Massachussetts, teaching any and all subjects. Russ had a strong faith and was the ultimate servant, offering assistance in whatever capacity was needed whether at BBC in West Boylston, Mass. or helping his sons, friends, family, or strangers in whatever needed to be done. He was there. He was proud of his sons and adored his seven grandchildren, cherishing the time he spent with each and proud of their accomplishments. Russ will be sadly missed by those he loved.
Viewing Friday, June 25, 2021, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; service 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grace Harvest Baptist Church, Amelia, Va.; internment Amelia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with Military Honors. For condolences, please see affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.