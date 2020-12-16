Russell and I were classmates until he decided to graduate early and became a member of the Class of 45 AHS. We continued to claim him, however. He was one of the first members of Armstrong's Cadet Corps as I recall. Then I knew Rosalind when she was a student at MLW. The family has my deepest sympathy at this time. You have many precious memories to help to sustain you.

La Verne Spurlock December 17, 2020