Russell Adlai Menefield
MENEFIELD, Russell Adlai, of Richmond, departed this life December 13, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Menefield; a devoted daughter, Rosalind Gray; two grandchildren, Tracy Tyler (Danny) and Philip Wade Gray (Andrea); three great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Menefield can be viewed Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Thursday, 12 noon at Riverview Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on social distancing applies. Family and friends assemble at cemetery 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will forever be in our hearts John and Felicia
Felicia Flippen - Larkins
December 10, 2021
Russell and I were classmates until he decided to graduate early and became a member of the Class of 45 AHS. We continued to claim him, however. He was one of the first members of Armstrong's Cadet Corps as I recall. Then I knew Rosalind when she was a student at MLW. The family has my deepest sympathy at this time. You have many precious memories to help to sustain you.
La Verne Spurlock
December 17, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this time. I have many great memories of our families spending time together in past years.
Dianne Pollard
Friend
December 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss condolences and prayers for you and your family
walter robinson
December 16, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Menefield Family
Robert and Joyce Newsome
December 16, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your family. Mr. Menefield will always have a special place in our heart.
Felicia & John Larkins
December 16, 2020
WE EXTEND OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF MR. MENEFIELD.
ASTORIA BENEFICIAL CLUB
December 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 16, 2020
