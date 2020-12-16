MENEFIELD, Russell Adlai, of Richmond, departed this life December 13, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Helen Menefield; a devoted daughter, Rosalind Gray; two grandchildren, Tracy Tyler (Danny) and Philip Wade Gray (Andrea); three great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Menefield can be viewed Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Thursday, 12 noon at Riverview Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on social distancing applies. Family and friends assemble at cemetery 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.