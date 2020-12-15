Menu
Russell M. Schools Jr.
SCHOOLS, Russell M., Jr., Rusty departed this world on December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mary Schools. He is survived by his sister, Debbie; and his brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Danielle; and niece, Allison. Rusty loved reading, drawing, music, gaming, hanging out with his friends and his pets. He had a great laugh that will be missed. He was loved by his family and coworkers and will be greatly missed by them. The interment of his ashes will happen at a future date. Please send donations to the Caroline County Fire and Rescue Squad or Smitty's Cat Rescue in Chester, Va., in lieu of flowers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
My condolences to the family of Rusty Schools. He was a wonderful co-worker and friend. May God comfort you and give you strength.
Joyce Rollins
December 31, 2020
Rusty was a sweet and gentle soul. I was blessed to work with him in the past. He spoke of his family often and Allison held a special place in his heart. My condolences.
Karen Bobbitt
December 16, 2020
