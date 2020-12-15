SCHOOLS, Russell M., Jr., Rusty departed this world on December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mary Schools. He is survived by his sister, Debbie; and his brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Danielle; and niece, Allison. Rusty loved reading, drawing, music, gaming, hanging out with his friends and his pets. He had a great laugh that will be missed. He was loved by his family and coworkers and will be greatly missed by them. The interment of his ashes will happen at a future date. Please send donations to the Caroline County Fire and Rescue Squad or Smitty's Cat Rescue in Chester, Va., in lieu of flowers.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.