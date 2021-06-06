BRADLEY, Ruth Esther, 94, of Richmond, departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Bradley Sr.; and son, Roger Bradley Jr. Surviving are her children, Rita and Allen Bradley; six grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.