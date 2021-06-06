Menu
Ruth Esther Bradley
BRADLEY, Ruth Esther, 94, of Richmond, departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Bradley Sr.; and son, Roger Bradley Jr. Surviving are her children, Rita and Allen Bradley; six grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Praying for comfort and strength to family and friends sincere condolences to family
Ms. Lolita Brown and family
Family
June 12, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Calvin L Nicholas
Friend
June 7, 2021
To Family, I am gonna miss Aunt Ruth and y´all have my deepest condolences for her passing .
Ray M. Bradley
Family
June 6, 2021
