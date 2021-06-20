Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Virginia Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Ruth Virginia, of Richmond, Va., began her eternal life on February 11, 2021, at the age of 74. Throughout her life, Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ben Brown; her two sons, Ben Brown Jr. and Lauren Brown; her parents, Marian and Perry Bass Sr.; and her loving mother-in-law, Evelyn Brown. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Holmes and Leah Kesler (Louis); her siblings, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Rest in Paradise Mom, you are greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Shiloh Pentecostal Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Shiloh Pentecostal Church
3400 Courthouse Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.