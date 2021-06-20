BROWN, Ruth Virginia, of Richmond, Va., began her eternal life on February 11, 2021, at the age of 74. Throughout her life, Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ben Brown; her two sons, Ben Brown Jr. and Lauren Brown; her parents, Marian and Perry Bass Sr.; and her loving mother-in-law, Evelyn Brown. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Holmes and Leah Kesler (Louis); her siblings, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Rest in Paradise Mom, you are greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Shiloh Pentecostal Church, 3400 Courthouse Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.