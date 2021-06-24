Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Ruth Spottswood Bury
ABOUT
Petersburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
BURY, Ruth Spottswood (Wilkinson), 93, of Colonial Heights, Virginia. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on August 10, 1927 and departed this life in her home on Monday, June 21, 2021, for her savior "Jesus" and her promised heavenly mansion, and all other loving family members gone on before her.

She was predeceased by her loving soulmate, Thomas John Bury Jr.; parents, William Benjamin Wilkinson Sr. and Catherine Mayer Wilkinson; and sisters, Virginia W. Jennings, Louise W. Valenta and Gloria W. Baird.

Ruth graduated Petersburg High School in 1945 and was employed as a Finance Department Clerk at Fort Lee, with 26 years of dedicated service.

She is survived by her only son, Thomas John Bury III; her grandsons, Stephen Winston Bury of Chester, Virginia and Matthew Kent Bury of Englewood, Colorado; her brother, William B. Wilkinson Jr. of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Ruth loved her Lord and her family more than anything. But the joys she had when working in her backyard garden and watching a full moon rising over the trees were never exceeded by anything else in her life.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. Donations in Ruth's memory should be made to the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, 530 Southpark Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
