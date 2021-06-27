CANAAN, Ruth Ethel, 88, of Richmond, Virginia passed away on June 22, 2021. She was born in Rochester, New York and grew up in San Diego, California. In 1950, she graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace high school, an education she always treasured. After meeting a handsome Naval aviator on a blind date one Halloween night, she married Jerry Canaan on December 5, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ruth took great pride in supporting Jerry's long and rewarding career. She loved all aspects of being a Navy wife, but her most cherished role was as a mom to her three rambunctious boys, Derek, Tom and Jerry II. Ruth and Jerry retired from the Navy in 1976 to Virginia Beach. There she became the religious education director at the Little Creek Amphibious Base Chapel from 1976 to 1981. She enjoyed this vital ministry and was recognized for her contributions to Catholic education. Following Jerry's post-Navy career, they retired to Williamsburg. They traveled and enjoyed many wonderful years there until Jerry passed away in 2003. After Ruth lost the love of her life, she moved to Richmond in 2004. She quickly immersed herself in the local community and Saint Bridget Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital from 2006 to 2018 and in 2016 was selected Top Volunteer for her faithful service. She lived life abundantly, immersed in her Catholic faith and surrounded by her loving family and many friends. Ruth was also predeceased by her sons, Todd Canaan and Derek Canaan; and by her granddaughter, Mary Katherine Canaan. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Elaine Canaan of Fleming Island, Florida and their sons, Austin and Andrew; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kristi Canaan of Richmond and their daughters, Reed and Morgan; daughter-in-law, Linda Canaan of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Linda and Derek's daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Chris Baum of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and their children, Jaxon and Zoey; Linda and Derek's daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Bob Gehan of Gunnison, Colorado and their children, Evan and Heidi; sisters, Carolyn Schott of Charlotte, North Carolina and her husband, Norman; and Arlene Shults of Riverside, California; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.