Ruth Kirby Childress
1928 - 2021
1928
2021
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
CHILDRESS, Ruth Kirby, 93, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born May 16, 1928 and was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Grayson L. Childress. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ferguson (Tim); and granddaughters, Christine Yake (Davis) and Kelly Ferguson (Tyler Warriner). She was "GG" to her three great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline Yake and Mason Warriner. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their recent care and support. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deep Run Baptist Church - Cemetery Fence Fund, 10907 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va. 23233.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
