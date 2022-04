Grady, I haven't seen you in decades. We were at Va Power together for many years & I was in cust. service. I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I know what that's like & even if we know it's coming, it's always a shock. I have to tell you, as soon as I saw the photo, I knew she was your mom. You look exactly like her. That's a compliment to you both. Please know I'm thinking of you & your family this day & hoping you will find peace soon. You were such a pleasure to know.

Jenny (OYER) Dickinson Other July 4, 2021