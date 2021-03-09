DUNCAN, Ruth Ford, passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Mercy Memorial Regional Hospital on March 6, 2021, and joined the heavenly Angel Choir. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl C. Ford and Theo O'Briant Ford. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Hilda McClintock, Neal Ford, Carlton Ford, Margaret Coleman, Cliff Ford; and one son-in-law, Joe Mitchell.



Ruth graduated in the class of 1944 from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va. She retired after 40 years employment at NAPA. She was a member of Shady Grove UMC-Short Pump since childhood and remained active until her death. Her faith and this church were a large part of her life. She sang in the choir for many years along with her father and siblings. She taught Sunday school, directed the children's choir and held the position of church historian for many years. She was married to James L. Duncan for 55 years prior to his death in 2000. She was very active in her community and was a founding member of the Short Pump Civic Association and served as secretary. She held offices in the Short Pump Elementary PTA when her children attended. After her retirement, she remained very active and her outings with the senior group, The Shadys, brought her much enjoyment and socialization with her many friends. She was very concerned about others and maintained connections with many through phone calls and cards. Her life revolved around her Lord, her family and her friends. She enjoyed gardening, reading her daily paper, working her "puzzle book" and watching the birds and baseball!



She is survived by her children, Greg Duncan (Terry), Brenda Mitchell and Gayle King (Wesley); granddaughters, Paige Dickerson (Bryan), Kim Reid (David) and Jill Payne; great-grandsons, Greg and Logan Dickerson and Hunter and Austin Reid; and two great-great-grandsons, Cooper Reid and Carter Reid; two stepgrandchildren, Daniel and Miranda King; her sister, Jean Howard; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a visitation on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Shady Grove UMC-Short Pump, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery. For those wishing to remain in their cars, contact the church for instructions on Drive-in Worship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SGUMC-Short Pump. The family is being served by the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.



