ERICKSON, Mrs. Ruth Darlene, born February 25, 1933, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. She raised four children and retired after working for the clerk of the General Assembly of Virginia. Her surviving four children, six granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren honor her love, work, sacrifice and the spriritual strength she showed to her family and every person she knew.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.