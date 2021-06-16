HALL, Ruth E., 86, of Richmond, departed this life on June 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hall Sr. She is survived by four children, Beverly Williams, James E. Hall Jr., Leslie H. Perry (Henry) and Michael R. Hall (Angela); three grandsons, Lester Kenney Jr. (Marineka), Pastor Pierce Williams (Michelle) and Brandon Perry; one granddaughter, NeAisha Hoyle (Taylor); three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Davis and Lillie Mae Granderson; brother, Bishop James A. Davis Sr. (Doris); sister-in-law, Mamie Cephas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A homegoing celebration will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, 3001 2nd Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.