Ruth E. Hall
HALL, Ruth E., 86, of Richmond, departed this life on June 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hall Sr. She is survived by four children, Beverly Williams, James E. Hall Jr., Leslie H. Perry (Henry) and Michael R. Hall (Angela); three grandsons, Lester Kenney Jr. (Marineka), Pastor Pierce Williams (Michelle) and Brandon Perry; one granddaughter, NeAisha Hoyle (Taylor); three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Davis and Lillie Mae Granderson; brother, Bishop James A. Davis Sr. (Doris); sister-in-law, Mamie Cephas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A homegoing celebration will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, 3001 2nd Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Fresh Anointing Cathedral
3001 2nd Ave., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always be grateful for the kindness in which Mr. and Mrs. Hall allowed me to come into their home and provide physical therapy for them, as well as just talk/laugh and be a part of their day. They made me feel like family and I will never forget our times together. I am a better person for having shared a portion of their journey. Forever missed, Thank you and god bless.
Clarence Seay
Friend
June 16, 2021
To Beverly and the Family: I pray God will give you peace and comfort at this time of great loss.
Sharon Bassett
June 16, 2021
