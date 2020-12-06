HENDRICK, Ruth Hilda Slaughter, 97, of Kenbridge, Va., widow of Joseph Lawson Hendrick, passed peacefully at her home on November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. The last surviving of six children, she was born April 6, 1923, to Herbert Mavins Slaughter and Clyde Oakley Slaughter. She is survived by her children, Ruth Renee Hendrick, Joel Mavins Hendrick and Shaun Lawson Hendrick; four grandchildren. Ruth was a lifelong talented artist who began her work at Wendell Powell Studio in Richmond. Her artwork remains a treasure to her family and friends. Her passing is of the deepest loss for our family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment was held in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to Amedisys-Hospice of Midlothian, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.