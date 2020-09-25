Menu
Ruth Mitchell
MITCHELL, Ruth, 100, departed this life September 22, 2020. She is survived by her six daughters, Helen Spencer, Irene Carter, Louise Winfrey, Audrey Younger (Robert), Carolyn Jones and Shirley Shelton (Junius); sister, Franciel Brown; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with limited capacity. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 30, 2020