RALPH, Ruth M., 92, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack A. Ralph and will be laid to rest beside him in Syracuse, N.Y. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Ruth moved to Syracuse, N.Y., where she spent most of her adult life. She worked at Niagara Mohawk Power Company for many years. In 2005, she relocated to Richmond to be near her only child, a daughter. The last 10 years, Ruth lived at Dogwood Terrace, a place she truly enjoyed. She had made many wonderful friends there and always appreciated the social activites and the kind staff. She was outgoing and vivacious to the end. No one enjoyed a party more than Ruthie! She loved traveling, reading, music and dancing. But most of all, she loved her family - especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine "Lori" and Fred Geiger; two grandchildren, Beth (Mark) Wolly and David (Lindsay) Geiger; four great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Alecia Oberholtzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special thank you goes out to her past and recent caregivers, Verneda, Debbie, LaToya, Novita, "The Sisters" and Angel. In keeping with current health guidelines, a private celebration of her life will be held with her family via Zoom.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.