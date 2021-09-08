SILVA, Ruth Jean "Giles", 88, of New Kent, Va., quietly went to her heavenly home, to rest in the arms of Jesus on September 7, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Lewis Robinson and Warren Robinson Sr. (Patricia); three grandchildren, Jenelle Hopkins, Warren Jr. and Kiana Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Janae and Javon Hopkins; a host of cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Interment Second Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2021.