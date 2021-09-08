Menu
Ruth Jean "Giles" Silva
SILVA, Ruth Jean "Giles", 88, of New Kent, Va., quietly went to her heavenly home, to rest in the arms of Jesus on September 7, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Lewis Robinson and Warren Robinson Sr. (Patricia); three grandchildren, Jenelle Hopkins, Warren Jr. and Kiana Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Janae and Javon Hopkins; a host of cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Interment Second Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sending sympathy and condolences to the family during this time.
Minister Leila Christian Holmes
Other
September 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 13, 2021
