Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Spain Byrd
BYRD, Ruth Spain, 96, of Henrico, died October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Zummy" M. Byrd; son, Samuel S. Byrd Sr.; daughter, Joan B. Smith; and grandson, Samuel S. Byrd Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Vaudine "Birdie" B. Granderson; five grandchildren, Denise Byrd, Chinyelu Talley, Daryle Granderson, Donyelle Granderson and Donna Granderson; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Christine Jensen; nephew, Rufus McKisson (Betty); niece, Anne Marie Jenson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Larry Collins, eulogist. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 2601 Willard Road, Suite 103, Richmond, Va. 23294. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 21, 2020