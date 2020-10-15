BYRD, Ruth Spain, 96, of Henrico, died October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Zummy" M. Byrd; son, Samuel S. Byrd Sr.; daughter, Joan B. Smith; and grandson, Samuel S. Byrd Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Vaudine "Birdie" B. Granderson; five grandchildren, Denise Byrd, Chinyelu Talley, Daryle Granderson, Donyelle Granderson and Donna Granderson; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Christine Jensen; nephew, Rufus McKisson (Betty); niece, Anne Marie Jenson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Larry Collins, eulogist. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 2601 Willard Road, Suite 103, Richmond, Va. 23294. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.