WARREN, Ruth Wollett, It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Wollett Warren announces the passing of a member of "The Greatest Generation" on December 27, 2021. Born in Halifax County, N.C., on November 5, 1926 to the late Theodore R. and Mabel S. Wollett, Ruth, most affectionally known as "Granny," was raised in Hollister, N.C. until moving to the Tidewater area of Virginia in the 1940s, where she raised her family and resided for over 55 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 74-and-a-half years, Fred Alton Warren Sr. Surviving family members include her daughter, Joyce W. Adkins; and grandchildren, Diane McFadden and Brian Adkins.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.