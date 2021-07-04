Dear Mom, I will miss you very much. I am very bless to have had you as my Mother. I will cherish ever memory I have of you and I will look back on them when I get sad and they will bring a smile to my face. One of my favorite memories is the one when you would pack us a lunch to take on school field trips. I will always remember that delicious fried chicken, humongous navel orange and the canned drink that you would wrap in newspaper and aluminum foil to keep it cold. I will miss being able to talk to you about any and everything and you would give me your feedback our just listen to my ramblings. I love you very much and I will miss you greatly. I will see you in Heaven. Love you your son Jamie

Jamie (Son) July 6, 2021