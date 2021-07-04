WILLIAMS, Ruth Ann, 78, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, James F. Williams; son, James F. Williams II (Janice), including their five children and nine grandchildren; daughter, Robin A. Poole (Francisco); nurse and granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Perkins (Mitchell); grandson, Justin S. Poole (Melyna); five great-granddaughters, Zaire, Amaya, Arianna, Aleah and Luna; sister, Midge Liggan; brother, Michael Liggan (Lynne), their son, Graham; and a host of cousins and friends. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, in the Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
James,
I am so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing.
I will keep you and your family in my prayers .
Be strong and I will call you later.
Barbara
Barbara Sizer
July 6, 2021
Dear Mom, I will miss you very much. I am very bless to have had you as my Mother. I will cherish ever memory I have of you and I will look back on them when I get sad and they will bring a smile to my face. One of my favorite memories is the one when you would pack us a lunch to take on school field trips. I will always remember that delicious fried chicken, humongous navel orange and the canned drink that you would wrap in newspaper and aluminum foil to keep it cold. I will miss being able to talk to you about any and everything and you would give me your feedback our just listen to my ramblings.
I love you very much and I will miss you greatly. I will see you in Heaven. Love you your son Jamie