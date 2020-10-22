Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Sabrina "Mom Dukes" Rawls
RAWLS, Sabrina "Mom Dukes", 65, of Henrico, was called Home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 15, 2020. One of nine children born to the late Wendy and Alvin Rawls; she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Samuels. Sabrina is survived by her children, Willie Samuels and Katrina Samuels-Sanders (David); 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Greensboro, N.C., she later moved to Long Island, N.Y. pursuing a career at Nassau Community College. Upon retirement, Sabrina relocated to Henrico to enjoy the rest of her existence and enjoy life with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. with a Homegoing celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
