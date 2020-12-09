Menu
Sabrina C. Crawley Wilfong
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
WILFONG, Sabrina C. Crawley, 63, of Henrico, died December 7, 2020. Surviving are her loving husband, Michael S. Wilfong; devoted siblings, Arlean Crawley (Fred Vann), Clyde (Gloria) and James Crawley; godchildren, Shelton Watkins, Bobby (BJ) Pemberton Jr. and Sierra Pemberton; aunts, Luvenia Goode and Irene Lester; uncle, Joseph Jones; great-aunt, Josephine Bigger; three nephews, great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins; a lifelong friend and confidant, Lucia Watkins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 22, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Rev. Dr. James L. Sailes officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sabrina and I worked together at FHSC, Coventry and Magellan. She immediately made me feel welcome when I joined FH. She was a light in the world and will be greatly missed. My condolences to Mike and her entire family.
Janine Levesque
Friend
December 29, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Sabrina. We worked together for many years at FHSC. She was such a sweet person to be around, she will be missed. My condolences to Mike and the family.
Dwight Hardy
December 22, 2020
I will miss traveling the world with you. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Kimberly Eley
December 21, 2020
I will always remember the times Sabrina, Janice and I shared together both at church and with Michael. Mostly I´m going to miss her positive attitude with her wide smile. Sincere condolences to all. Family first and friends as well.
Luther Holmes
December 20, 2020
My prayers are with the family at this most difficult time.
Evelyn Crawley
December 19, 2020
She fought the good fight. May God rest her sweet soul. Peace be unto the family - especially Michael, Arlean, Clyde, and James. With a bleeding heart, " Wheatie"
Nancy Flanagan
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 21, 2020
I attended GWHS and had a Spanish Class with Sabrina and connected with her on FB. Please accept my condolences as you continue to grieve. May your best memories forever continue to transform the sadness in your heart to gladness.
Paulette Johnson
December 18, 2020
My heart was broken when I heard the news Sabrina had passed. We work together for years, and had many a lively discussion of current events. She was a wonderful co-worker and friend. I will miss her. My Prayers to Mike and her entire family, may God bless you all with is presence and peace.
Bruce Jones
December 13, 2020
My heart felt sadness and prayers that God continue to bless the family.
A.G.Williams
December 11, 2020
Sabrina will be missed in this world. I was lucky to have known and worked with her.
Randy Kitchens
December 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Judy Taylor
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Sabrina at First Health and she was such a happy person with a great personality. RIP Sabrina
Judy Taylor
December 9, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you, Mike, and to your family. You are in my thoughts.
Wayne Cannon
December 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Sabrina's passing. I used to see her in the office a lot on Cox Rd and she was always smiling and very nice. My deepest condolences to the family.
Michelle Williams
Coworker
December 9, 2020
My heart is aching. Sabrina was a light unto the world even through her illness and will forever be remembered by all she touched. Rest well my friend. Heaven has gained another beautiful soul. My sincerest condolences to Mike and the entire family.
Francene Anderson
December 9, 2020
