WILFONG, Sabrina C. Crawley, 63, of Henrico, died December 7, 2020. Surviving are her loving husband, Michael S. Wilfong; devoted siblings, Arlean Crawley (Fred Vann), Clyde (Gloria) and James Crawley; godchildren, Shelton Watkins, Bobby (BJ) Pemberton Jr. and Sierra Pemberton; aunts, Luvenia Goode and Irene Lester; uncle, Joseph Jones; great-aunt, Josephine Bigger; three nephews, great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins; a lifelong friend and confidant, Lucia Watkins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, December 22, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Rev. Dr. James L. Sailes officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, 2020.