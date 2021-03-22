RICHARDSON, Sadao "Jae", departed this life March 13, 2021. He is survived by his father, R. Sadao Richardson; sister, Seda Richardson; three children, A'Kera Hamm, Ha'Zell Richardson and Zaa'la Richardson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Refuge Temple Assembly of Yahweh, 512 N. 1st St., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2021.