Sadao "Jae" Richardson
RICHARDSON, Sadao "Jae", departed this life March 13, 2021. He is survived by his father, R. Sadao Richardson; sister, Seda Richardson; three children, A'Kera Hamm, Ha'Zell Richardson and Zaa'la Richardson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Refuge Temple Assembly of Yahweh, 512 N. 1st St., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our deepest condolences- we are just hearing about this
Marlene Jackson and family
April 19, 2021
RIP We will miss you All of us
Lewis Goode
March 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 22, 2021
