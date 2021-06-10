PAYNE, Sadie L., died naturally on June 8, 2021, at her residence in Lakewood Retirement Community, Henrico, Va. She was 98. Sadie is survived by her daughter, Vickie P. Ritter; son, Thomas W. Payne Jr. (wife, Susan); and grandchildren, Wil Payne, Samantha White (husband, Kyle) and Meaghan Payne. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Maxine Lane and Mary P. Creed (husband, Bill); many nieces and nephews and many friends. Sadie was predeceased in death by her husband, Thomas W. Payne Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Lane; brothers, Roy and Cecil Lane; and sister, Edna Morton. Sadie was born on September 19, 1922, in Caswell County, N.C., and spent her first 20 years living in the Henderson, N.C. area. In 1943, she moved to and lived in Washington, D.C., for eight years. On April 14, 1951, in Raleigh, N.C., she married Thomas W. Payne Sr. They began life together in Great Bridge, Va., and in 1955, they moved to Petersburg, Va., where they lived for 44 years raising two children, Vickie and Tom Jr. In 1999, Sadie and Tom moved to Lakewood Retirement Community. She lived there for 22 years. Sadie was a member of West End Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, Va., for over 50 years and was a Gideon Auxiliary member for 53 years. Sadie was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and knew she would be with her Savior in eternal life. Visitation and the funeral service for Sadie Payne will be held at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Chester, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Family will receive friends for visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at Lakewood and individuals from Medi Home Hospice - Richmond for the care and support they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Sadie Lane Payne can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Fla. 32886; The Lakewood Benevolent Fund, c/o Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation, 3961 Stillman Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060; or Gideons International, Richmond West Camp, P.O. Box 763, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or sendtheword.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.