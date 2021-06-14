DABNEY, Salada Catherine, 69, of Henrico, departed this life June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Catherine Dabney; sister, Rhonda Dabney; and brother, Andrew Dabney Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Dabney; grandchildren, Michael, Anthony and Sydney; great-
grandchildren, Major, Markel, Michael Jr., DeVonte and Ariyon; sisters, Ann, Debra, Gwen, Dawn and Rena; brothers, Cornelius, Anthony, Michael and Roger; a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2021.