Salada Catherine Dabney
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
DABNEY, Salada Catherine, 69, of Henrico, departed this life June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Catherine Dabney; sister, Rhonda Dabney; and brother, Andrew Dabney Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Dabney; grandchildren, Michael, Anthony and Sydney; great-

grandchildren, Major, Markel, Michael Jr., DeVonte and Ariyon; sisters, Ann, Debra, Gwen, Dawn and Rena; brothers, Cornelius, Anthony, Michael and Roger; a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Live streamed at scottsfuneralhome.com
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sending my condolences to Sherry and the family, Salada will be truly missed..
Penny Gaines
Friend
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
To Dawn Dabney & the Dabney family. We were sadden to hear of the loss of your Loved One. There is no way we can feel your pain, but we do feel your family loss.
Shirley,Ervin McBride & family
Work
June 15, 2021
May God's love and the many memories continue to guide and strengthen you during this time.
Phyllis Milton
June 15, 2021
