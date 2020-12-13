BROWN, Ms. Sallie, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 10, 2020. She is survived by her son, Rev. Eric D. Brown (Cora); three grandchildren, Eric Brown Jr. (Charlien), Joi Washington (Keith) and Charles Brown; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Yvonne Harper and Elouise and Marcia Brown; one brother, Thaddeus Brown; two aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins among them a devoted, Russell Brown; two sisters-in-law, Gloria and Marlene Brown; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private but are available by live-streaming. Rev. Glen Garland officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.