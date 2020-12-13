Menu
Sallie Brown
BROWN, Ms. Sallie, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 10, 2020. She is survived by her son, Rev. Eric D. Brown (Cora); three grandchildren, Eric Brown Jr. (Charlien), Joi Washington (Keith) and Charles Brown; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Yvonne Harper and Elouise and Marcia Brown; one brother, Thaddeus Brown; two aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins among them a devoted, Russell Brown; two sisters-in-law, Gloria and Marlene Brown; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private but are available by live-streaming. Rev. Glen Garland officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 20, 2020
My Heart Felt Sympathy For You and Your Family, God Bless You All, Stay BLESSED Always Knowing That She Is With The Lord, Proud To Know That Angel Is With Her Family and The Lord
Kitty
December 14, 2020
