Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sallie Gail Zborill Minor
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MINOR, Sallie Gail Zborill, 73 of Culpeper, Va., passed away June 11, 2021. Sallie was born May 9, 1948 to Walter and Lelia Zborill in Richmond, Va. Sallie was a top hair designer in Richmond, Va., where she met the love of her life, Royal Marvin Minor Jr. They married in 1983 and later moved to Culpeper, Va., where she owned Great Expectations Salon and Day Spa. She studied hair design at Paul Mitchell in New York City.

Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lelia; and brothers, Walter "Butch" and Thomas Zborill. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Royal Minor; daughter, Kimberly Moneyhan; son, Royal Minor III (Beverly); grandson, Royal M. Minor IV; and sisters, Faye Spruill and Kathryn White. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 1 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be held in Colorado. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was sadden to learn of Mrs Minor's passing. She was my neighbor for nearly 18 years. She was never without kind words, a funny story or simply a long hello. I will forever remember her, in my opinion iconic, white/silver hair. She never left the house without being impeccably dressed and styled. Nor will I forget her friendly wave and southern kindness. To the Minor family, may God hold you in his arms bringing you peace and comfort.
Aaron F.
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results