MINOR, Sallie Gail Zborill, 73 of Culpeper, Va., passed away June 11, 2021. Sallie was born May 9, 1948 to Walter and Lelia Zborill in Richmond, Va. Sallie was a top hair designer in Richmond, Va., where she met the love of her life, Royal Marvin Minor Jr. They married in 1983 and later moved to Culpeper, Va., where she owned Great Expectations Salon and Day Spa. She studied hair design at Paul Mitchell in New York City.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lelia; and brothers, Walter "Butch" and Thomas Zborill. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Royal Minor; daughter, Kimberly Moneyhan; son, Royal Minor III (Beverly); grandson, Royal M. Minor IV; and sisters, Faye Spruill and Kathryn White. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 1 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be held in Colorado. For condolences, see blileys.com
