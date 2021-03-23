SHAW, Sallie McMoore, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on March 16, 2021. She leaves behind one daughter, Stephenaye Shaw; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers and four sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.