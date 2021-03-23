Menu
Sallie McMoore Shaw
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
SHAW, Sallie McMoore, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on March 16, 2021. She leaves behind one daughter, Stephenaye Shaw; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers and four sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sweet and Intelligent lady it a blessing to have known Mrs Sallie Stephenaye I will all way be here if you need me RIP Mrs Sallie
Stella Depriest
March 26, 2021
Ceola and Family... my deepest condolences to you and youtinr family during this difficult time
Deborah Brown
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! We were neighbors some years ago on the East end of Richmond! I'm keeping your family in prayer!
Pearl Webb-Ross
March 26, 2021
You're in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I'll always remember Aunt Sallie with great admiration and love. She will be missed dearly
Ceola Josey
March 25, 2021
I taught with an angel and I didn´t know she had connections in Virginia where my dad grew up ln Richmond and later taught at Virginia state. Sally and I shared many laughs jokesserious conversations. She always shared a beautiful smile. I loved her and well never forget her dedication to education.
Mike Kersey
March 25, 2021
My condolences to Stephenaye and her family.She will be miss.
Brenda Guest Towe
March 25, 2021
Thinking of the family, praying for you all, and wishing moments of peace and comfort as you all celebrate the life of Mrs. Sallie. She will be missed.
Shanell Massenburg
March 25, 2021
I send my sincere condolences and prayers to the entire family. Aunt Sallie you are gone but never forgotten. I will always remember your strong faith, kind heart, and beautiful smile. To be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. You are present with the Lord. Rest In Peace. Your Ann. Charlotte Ann Perry Snellville, Ga. 30039
Charlotte Ann Perry
March 24, 2021
May your new home bless you with much needed rest. I will remember you always my Friend.
gloria hicks
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Sallie will be remembered as a dear Soror with a warm smile and kind words for everyone.
Alicia Carter
March 24, 2021
