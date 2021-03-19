SHERROD, Sallie A., 84, of Richmond, died March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by three children, William Austin, Sandra Watson and Bertha Roberts. Surviving are her husband, Loustine Sherrod Sr.; son, Louistine Sherrod Jr.; two daughters, Lois Carol Sherrod and Gloria Wilson; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Johnson and Joyce Doby; brother, James Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Mr. Calvary Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2021.