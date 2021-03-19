Menu
Sallie A. Sherrod
1936 - 2021
SHERROD, Sallie A., 84, of Richmond, died March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by three children, William Austin, Sandra Watson and Bertha Roberts. Surviving are her husband, Loustine Sherrod Sr.; son, Louistine Sherrod Jr.; two daughters, Lois Carol Sherrod and Gloria Wilson; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Johnson and Joyce Doby; brother, James Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Mr. Calvary Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
