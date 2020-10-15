UPSHAW, Sally Ann Wild, 94, of Gether, died October 13, 2020, at her home. Born in Helena, Montana, on December 31, 1925, she moved a lot because her stepdad was in the Army. She graduated from Mary Washington College. She was a legal and corporate secretary, and then a substitute teacher in Caroline County. She loved her church, Shiloh United Methodist Church, and was very active in the women's group and choir. She also served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She blessed so many with her gift of letter writing, as well as conversing on the phone. Her years of writing the local newspaper's community column for Gether was a highlight for so many. She also enjoyed reading, singing and time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; two brothers, Don and Wayne Clarke; a sister, Ramona Clarke Patton. Survivors include her son, E.T. "Tracy" III (Kaki) of Bagby; three daughters, Marjorie Cody (Gene) of Haines City, Florida and Sherrie and Kim of Gether; five grandchildren, Lee Ann Haranda (Jordan), Ned Upshaw (Natalie), Turner Cody, Charlie Upshaw and Jamie Hutchison (Daniel); five great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chase Haranda, Hunter, Cody, Reese Upshaw; and Rhett Hutchison; two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Clarke of Utah; and one sister, Shirley Clarke Neilson of Canada. She also had numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held October 17, at 2:30 p.m. in Shiloh United Methodist Church, Bagby, with Pastor Jarvis Bailey and Pastor Bill Duganne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green on October 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church Treasurer, 25038 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, Va. 22514 or your favorite charity
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.