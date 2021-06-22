BEASLEY, Sally "Lucille" Dillard, Our dearly beloved Sally "Lucille" Dillard Beasley, 91, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021. She was the widow of James Addison Beasley Sr. They shared 64 years of marriage together.



Lucille was born on April 24, 1930 to her late parents, Farmer Dillard and Bessie Dillard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Addison Beasley Sr.; and her grandson, James Addison Beasley III. Lucille is survived by her son, James Addison Beasley Jr. (Linda); and three daughters, Peggy James, Doris Fleming and Renee Perkins (Joshua); and seven grandchildren, Robert Beasley, Candace Dillon, Castin Fleming (Jazsmine), Ashley Blunt (Chase), Brooke Perkins, Jessie Jones (Jonathan) and Morgan Perkins; and seven great-grandchildren.



Lucille was passionate about serving the Lord and cultivated her strong faith through her family and shared with everyone she came in contact with to be that beacon of hope. Lucille was a longtime member at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, where she served several decades teaching and supporting Sunday school, vacation Bible school and several other church activities.



On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the following will take place at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Columbia, Virginia: visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m., funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude with graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.